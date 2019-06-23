[WATCH VIDEO]: Nigerian Singer, Davido Shows Off His Football Skills

by Olabanji

Nigerian artist, Davido has probably got more skills than just being a musician, he was spotted playing football with his 30billion gang crew in Atlanta Georgia, USA.

The 26-year-old award-winning musician posted clips of himself playing football as he got a lot of reactions from his colleagues in the industry sarcastically telling him to opt-in as a footballer.

The father of two is currently in his birth city Atlanta Georgia, USA having a swell time with his crew as he posted the video clip on Instagram page with the caption 30GB ATHLETICS GBE BODY E

