[Watch Video]: Regina Daniels Mom Blasts The Nigeria Police For Arresting Her Son

by Olabanji

Video of Regina Daniels brother arrested as his mother blast the Nigeria police for injustice in a video uploaded by @realsammywest on his Instagram

he wrote on his Instagram page,

let’s all stand for the truth why the injustice? Where are the freedom fighters? Intimidation and oppression is what we ought to stand for…….. Lawrence @sweezzy1 was taking his friends to the airport they stopped for their usual stop and search and noticed Lawrence was the one driving then one officer said this one is Regina Daniels brother then they dragged him out saying they’d take him to the station for no reason before myself and friends came to meet them up then they started shooting, when one of us tried video they punched his face if you look at the other video properly you’d see one was scared why do they keep dragging us out the moment my mom @rita.daniels06 came in the picture one officer said this is Regina’s mother so what wrong have we done remains what I don’t know……the other day @instablog9ja said Lawrence assaulted police so in this case what is it make we dey talk true government go do like say dem no dey see… I AM A FREEDOM FIGHTER I’d stand for justice SAMMYWEST SAYS SO

VIDEO BELOW

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beat Murderer (@realsammywest) on

 
reginal daniel

