[WATCH VIDEO]: Ruggedman allegedly attacked by Yahoo Boys In London

by Olabanji

Nigeria rapper, Ruggedman was attacked in London by four young men who have been rumoured to be yahoo boys fighting on behalf of Naira Marley.

A Video posted by Ruggedman on his Instagram page has gone viral as the rapper was seen attacked by four young men who were rumoured to be Yahoo Boys.

The attack was carried out in London, but we are yet to find out those behind it and why he was attacked

 
