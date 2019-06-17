[Watch Video]: ‘That’s My Husband’ – British Rapper, Stefflon Don Talks About Burna Boy and Having Kids For Him

by Olabanji

British rapper, Stefflon Don in an interview with a radio station talks about her love for Burna boy and what they are up too.

Stefflon Don

In the interview, she said Burna boy is an amazing guy and she is ready to marry the Nigerian star.

the 27-years-old British rapper also explained that they first met in Ghana and she was all tough but then gave him her number, she was asked if she is sure about getting married to Burna boy and she said she’s positive about it and also plan on having babies for him.

READ MORE: Nigeria Singer, Jaywon Explains Why He Believes Zlatan ibile Stole His Song

check out the full video below
Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Stefflon don, Stefflon Don and Burnaboy

You may also like

Tiwa Savage Sends Out Thank You Message To Well Wishers

Tiwa Savage’s Wedding Yacht Crashes Into Rocks During Storm In Dubai

Rita Edochie Shares Photo Of Bellyfat And Stretch Marks, Advises Men To Respect Motherhood And Women

One-handed armed robber caught while trying to snatch a bike

Checkout Simi Osomo Esiri’s Massive Baby Bump

IPOB should forget about Biafra – Biafra Zionist

“My muhfcking brother, thank you for coming”, – Davido thanks Wizkid for coming to his show.

Daddy Freeze Fires Back At Church Of Satan

Halima Abubakar Recovers Fully after successful fibroid removal surgery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *