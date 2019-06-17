[Watch Video]: ‘That’s My Husband’ – British Rapper, Stefflon Don Talks About Burna Boy and Having Kids For Him

British rapper, Stefflon Don in an interview with a radio station talks about her love for Burna boy and what they are up too.

In the interview, she said Burna boy is an amazing guy and she is ready to marry the Nigerian star.

the 27-years-old British rapper also explained that they first met in Ghana and she was all tough but then gave him her number, she was asked if she is sure about getting married to Burna boy and she said she’s positive about it and also plan on having babies for him.

check out the full video below