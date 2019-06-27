‘We closed the biggest deal in Africa last night’ – Wizkid

by Temitope Alabi

Multi-award winning singer Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has taken to social media to reveal he and his team just closed the biggest deal Africa is yet to see.

Taking to social media, Wizkid urged the young ones never to give up on their dreams writing;

Last night we closed the biggest deal in Africa…Never stop believing kids! Blessings and love

'We closed the biggest deal in Africa last night' - Wizkid

 

This is coming after some American DJ’s during an episode of one their shows, slammed the singer saying he would have remained unknown in America had it not been for Drake who introduced his sound to them. Drake and Wizkid have a song togetehr ‘One Dance.’

 

