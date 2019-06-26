‘We do not owe you perky boobs’ – Founder of Saggy Boobs Matter says

by Temitope Alabi

'We do not owe you perky boobs' - Founder of Saggy Boobs Matter says

Founder of Saggy Boobs Matter Chidera Eggerue has stated that women do not owe men perky boobs.

Sharing a cleavage-baring photo of herself on social media, Chidera came for body shamers saying it is not a woman’s duty to present perky boobs to men.

In her words;

We don’t owe you 6-in-1 body wash-using musties perky boobs and we never will

Chidera made news a while back after she took to social media to share photos of her saggy boobs saying they matter too and should be accorded same respect people give to perky boobs.

See her new post below;

Tags from the story
Chidera Eggerue, Saggy boobs

You may also like

5 Stunning Photos of Flavour’s Babymama Sandra Okagbue

Actress, Cossy Orjiakor Threatens To Beat Up Halima Abubakar

South African lady dumps her man for never allowing her pay for anything

How a Doctor died watching Nigeria vs. Argentina match

Nollywood actress and producer Bose Alao Omotoyosi battered by husband, Razak Omotoyosi

Ex BB Naija Housemate, Thin Tall Tony Visits Beat & Naija FM, As He Kicks Off Media Tour (Photos)

Reekado Banks won’t apologize for saying he is better than Lil Kesh – Manager

This Is The Solution 2Face Idibia Recommends For The Fuel Scarcity Around The Country

Tinsel writer, Nkiru Njoku weighs in on the trending r@pe argument about a man who refused to stop when a woman asked him to mid intercourse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *