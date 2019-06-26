‘We do not owe you perky boobs’ – Founder of Saggy Boobs Matter says

Founder of Saggy Boobs Matter Chidera Eggerue has stated that women do not owe men perky boobs.

Sharing a cleavage-baring photo of herself on social media, Chidera came for body shamers saying it is not a woman’s duty to present perky boobs to men.

In her words;

We don’t owe you 6-in-1 body wash-using musties perky boobs and we never will

Chidera made news a while back after she took to social media to share photos of her saggy boobs saying they matter too and should be accorded same respect people give to perky boobs.

See her new post below;