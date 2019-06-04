We made Kogi prosperous even for unborn generations – Gov Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has said that his administration has made the state prosperous for generations yet unborn.

The governor said this on Monday in Lokoja, the capital of the state, after he signed 16 bills into law.

According to Bello, his administration has shown the people of the state that “we have them at heart.”

”Surely we have made the state to be more prosperous for ourselves and the unborn generations,” Mohammed Onogwu, chief press secretary, quoted Bello as saying.

“We have shown to the good people of Kogi state that we have them at heart, and I am not surprised for the wonderful reward and appreciation by the people during the last house of assembly elections.”

He said until his administration, others before his, didn’t see the need to enact the laws he assented to.

“Nine members of the 6th Assembly were returned unprecedented back to the 7th House of Assembly so that you can continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of Kogi,” he said.

“We are confident that the 7th Assembly would performed far higher than the records we are celebrating today.”

Bills seeking to protect the rights of persons living with disability; provision for the administration of estates of deceased persons in Kogi by the administrator general; and establishment of customary court of appeal among others were assented to by the governor.