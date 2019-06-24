‘We will not apologise that Rivers state is a Christian state’ – Governor Wike

by Temitope Alabi

Governor Nyesom Wike has made it clear that Rivers  State is a Christian state and added that he will not apologise for saying it.

Wike made this known on Sunday June 23rd during the Lord’s Chosen Crusade held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Speaking at the programme, Governor Wike said;

“We saw forces, but the greater force, God Almighty came. With this crusade. Rivers State will be abundantly blessed. I repeat once again without apologies, Rivers State is a Christian State. That is why nobody can touch us. When it mattered most, the Christian community prayed and God heard your prayers. I will continue to support the activities of all Churches. This Government will always partner with the churches , whatever the programme they are engaged in. I urge the Church to continue to pray. Each time you pray, put us in your prayers”, he said.

He added that;

“On March 9th light prevailed over darkness. God showed himself and he is in charge. But for God, I wouldn’t have been here addressing the Christian faithful. The enemies came to Rivers State to take over the state and stop the will of the people. But God said no and the will of the people prevailed “, he said.
