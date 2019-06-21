We will resist any attempt by Miyetti Allah to establish vigilante groups in the Southeast

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has made it very clear that it will resist any attempt to establish the Fulani Youth Vigilante in its region.

This comes after the Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) proposed to establish a vigilante group in the Southeast.

Speaking, the national president of Ohanaeze, John Nwodo, Ndigbo said the proposal was very unwelcome, while also accusing the group of violating Igbo women in their farms, and other grievous crimes.

Nwodo said: “Ohanaeze vehemently opposes any attempt by Miyetti Allah to establish any form of vigilante group in Igboland.”

“These are people who have ravaged our farms, raped our women and slaughtered their husbands. As at today, they technically enjoy immunity from arrest and prosecution. They freely display AK-47 rifles not permitted to be used by civilians.

“Extending this measure to them will turn them into an army of occupation and invite unavoidable confrontations with our youths. We will resist such a policy with every might available to us,” Nwodo said.