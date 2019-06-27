Well spoken my brother!!! Fani Kayode hails Wike for declaring Rivers a Christian state

So many critics have ‘attacked’ the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for declaring that the state is Christian one.

The governor said this on Sunday while speaking during the Lord’s Chosen Crusade with the theme: “God has the power to do this or that” at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike said “We saw forces, but the greater force, God Almighty came. With this crusade. Rivers State will be abundantly blessed.

“I repeat once again without apologies, Rivers State is a Christian State. That is why nobody can touch us. When it mattered most, the Christian community prayed and God heard your prayers.

“I will continue to support the activities of all Churches. This Government will always partner with the churches, whatever the programme they are engaged in. I urge the Church to continue to pray. Each time you pray, put us in your prayers.”

However, a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken the side of the governor on this one.

Fani Kayode commended the governor for the declaration, reiterating that the state will always be a Christian state.

I have not seen my friend Nyesom Wike, Gov. of Rivers state, for some time so I shall use this medium to commend his courage and faith by boldly declaring that Rivers state is a Christian state and shall always be one. The Lord honors those who honor Him. Well spoken my brother, he said.