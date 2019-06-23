‘ What do you call a person who preaches love but got no love?” – TBoss

by Temitope Alabi

Support Or Against? Tboss Says Breaking A Heart Should Qualify As Murder

2017 BBNaija Tboss has taken to social media to rant about love and what it means.

The reality TV star and model took to her Instastories to talk about the hypocritical act of an unidentified person adding that the said person only does things for social media praise.

In her words;

What do you call a person who preaches ‘Love’ but in reality, that aint got no love? Especially for people that ought to counts. Yous a fucking hypocrite. Doing shit only for the gram yeah???

 

‘ What do you call a person who preaches love but got no love?” - TBoss

Tboss who was in the news a few weeks back following claims she is expecting her first child with model Uti Nwachukwu sure looks to be not here for fake love.
