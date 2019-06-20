Fani Kayode And Shehu Sanni Reacts After Buhari Appointed Another ”Kyari” As NNPC GMD

by Eyitemi

What Fani Kayode And Shehu Sanni Has To Say After Buhari Appointed Another ''Kyari'' As NNPC GMD

Following the appointment of Mr Melo Kolo Kyari as the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) GMD, prominent Nigeria such as Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, and Shehu Sanni, the former member representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, have reacted.

The duo while reacting via their Twitter handles, has debunked the rumour making the rounds that Kolo Kyari is a relative of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

What Fani Kayode Said:

What Shehu Sanni wrote:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Tags from the story
buhari, kyari, nnpc, Shehu Sanni

You may also like

Crystal Palace Sack Alan Pardew

APC Begins Nationwide Membership Registration Next Month

10 year old girl wrestles her leg from the mouth of an alligator by sticking her fingers up its nostrils.Read full story

Fayose To APC: Don’t Provoke Me Into Exposing Buhari’s Hidden Assets

Civil Servants Do Most Of The Work, Ministers Are Just There To Make A Lot Of Noise, Says Buhari

Carrot And Stick Approach Will Resolve Biafra Agitations – Oyegun Explains

Divorced father of three kids gets married to his lover at first Royal gay Wedding

Checkout These 5 Easy Ways To Be ‘Street Smart’ In Nigeria

Toke Makinwa’s vlog is back!

Toke Makinwa’s vlog is back!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *