Fani Kayode And Shehu Sanni Reacts After Buhari Appointed Another ”Kyari” As NNPC GMD

Following the appointment of Mr Melo Kolo Kyari as the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) GMD, prominent Nigeria such as Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, and Shehu Sanni, the former member representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, have reacted.

The duo while reacting via their Twitter handles, has debunked the rumour making the rounds that Kolo Kyari is a relative of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

What Fani Kayode Said:

We must be factual in our criticism otherwise it erodes our credibility. It is NOT true to say that Mele Kyari, the new GMB of NNPC, is a relative of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to @MBuhari. I have know Abba for 40 yrs and I assure you that Mele is not a member of his family. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 20, 2019

What Shehu Sanni wrote:

Not every Kya is ri please. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 20, 2019

