What Ganduje Is Doing To Emir Sanusi Is Unacceptable” – Fani Kayode

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation has declared that Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje, is not acting fairly in his treatment of Emir Sanusi Lamido.

Fani Kayode who made this known via his Twitter added that Ganduje’s action is petty, vindictive and politically-motivated.

What he said:

I’m not the greatest fan of the Emir of Kano but I believe in justice for all regardless of my personal views about the victim of persecution and oppression or my prejudices. What Gov. Ganduje is doing to the Emir is unacceptable. It is petty, vindictive and politically-motivated.

