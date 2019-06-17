What is working in Nigeria today?! Nigeria is gradually collapsing – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, has said that for the country to move forward, it must change its current compass as everything in the country is gradually collapsing.

The former Anambra state governor also added that unlike what happens in Nigeria, leaders who are serious do not waste time to form their cabinets.

Obi said this in Lagos while speaking with journalists during the weekend.

According to Obi, President Muhammadu Buhari should emulate President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, who announced his cabinet members three days after taking the oath of office as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India who unveiled his team with the week of his inauguration.

“These are serious leaders who are ready to move their countries forward. Imagine forming their cabinets within one week of being sworn in,” he said.

“Can you compare them with what is happening here in our country? I have always said it that for our country to move forward, it must change its current compass.”

The former governor said the country is filled with terrible leaders who act as role models, stressing that the country is in a “total mess” because of leadership failure.

He also took another swipe at the current government who he said plunged the country into a debt of over 11 trillion “despite having nothing to show” for its time in office.

“What we have today in Nigeria is the cumulative effect of leadership failures. A leader must know his/her destination. Painfully, we have plenty of bad role models masquerading as leaders,” he said.

“Nigeria is in a total mess because of too much borrowing caused by leadership failures. Our situation will get worse if we do not solve these problems urgently. There is a serious crisis in Nigeria because politics is now business and transactions. In fact, we have reduced our lives to transactions in Nigeria.

“Tell me, what is working in Nigeria today? A country where states owe billions and the federal government has borrowed over N11 trillion since coming into office and there is nothing to show for all the borrowed funds. Are you not worried that over 21 million of our youths are not employed?

“Nigeria is gradually collapsing and unemployment is part of the disease killing Nigeria. All hands must be on deck to help save our nation from these leadership failures.”

“You can only fight corruption genuinely by doing the right things as a leader. Again, you cannot be criminalizing all your citizens and still expect foreign investors to come in and invest in your economy,” he said.