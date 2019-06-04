What Nigerians Are Saying After Buhari Allegedly Called FCT Residents As ‘necessary evil’ for voting PDP

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react to a statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari where he described Abuja residents as avoidable evils for voting for the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, during the last general election in the country.

Nigerians while reacting to the comment have labeled him a leopard that can never change its spot even at death.

Reactions:

Don’t be deceived. A leopard does not change it’s spots even at death. We are trapped. — Sunnyomekedo (@sunnyomekedo) June 4, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Forgive them because they don’t know what they were doing — profmnuhu (@profmnuhu) June 4, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Everyone in the country voted PDP anyway…. Abuja was not rigged because it will be obvious to international observers. — Colwems (@columbusenwerem) June 4, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

GMB is gradually manifesting his vindictive personality.Those who brought this man to power has committed crime against humanity — Andre (@globaldym) June 4, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js