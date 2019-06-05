What Nigerians Are Saying After Guru Maharaj ji Said Buhari Needs Him As Petroleum Minister

by Valerie Oke

What Nigerians Are Saying After Guru Maharaj ji Said Buhari Needs Him As Petroleum Minister

Following Sat Guru Maharaji’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to make him the petroleum minister, Nigerians have reacted.

Nigerians while reacting have queried why he needs such appointment since he already said he is God on earth.

Reactions:

 

Tags from the story
buhari, Guru maharaji, Maharaji

