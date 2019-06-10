What Nigerians Are saying After News Filtered In That Peruzzi Assaulted A Social Media Influencer Because Of Teni

Following the now-viral news that DMW singer, Peruzzi, assaulted a social media influencer, Pamilerin, for saying Teni is better than him, Nigerians have reacted.

Nigerians while reacting have expressed a funny side to the story.

See what they are saying:

It’s his opinion. But truly, Teni is actually better than Peruzzi. Going as far as slapping him because of his opinion is a no brainer. Pamilerin is suing. Someone needs to teach all these arrogant one-hit-wonder artists some bitter lesson. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) June 9, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If I were Pamilerin, I’ll so drag Peruzzi with court cases nd media outlets till people start calling us P-Square. pic.twitter.com/4aY2SjIVqM — Dvddy Muonso 🕊🇳🇬 (@emekah_) June 10, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Me after abusing peruzzi on twitter and later seeing him outside asking me to come 😥 pic.twitter.com/nhh6YgLdM6 — ZUKO (@TitaniumVictor) June 10, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Someone said the reason Peruzzi slapped and not punched Pamilerin is because he can never blow. Can you people rest please 😂😂😂 — PreshiOloye (DJ Cuppy’s Future Husband) (@adewalepresh) June 10, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Teni is better than Peruzzi

Teni is better than Peruzzi Teni is better than Peruzzi

Teni is better than Peruzzi

Teni is better than Peruzzi Teni is better than Peruzzi

Teni is better than Peruzzi That’s it again.

Okay, slap everybody that retweets this.

Obalende Travis Scott. — OurFavOnlineDoctor 💘 🥳 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 9, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js