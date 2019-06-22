What Nigerians Are Saying After NFF Announce Iheanacho As Replacement For Injured Samuel Kalu

The Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) has announced Kelechi Iheanacho as a possible replacement for Injured Samuel Kalu.

The news has however been met with negative reactions from Nigerians as they kick against the inclusion of the Leicester City forward in the match squad.

What Nigerians are saying:

I wish Samuel Kalu a speedy recovery. Because I don’t want to see Kelechi Iheanacho anywhere near dat team. It’s even better for us to go with 22 players. — Kree. (@Owakina) June 22, 2019

Iheanacho !!!! I laugh in Spanish you think it’s easy to sit on the bench in Leicester and collect money more than half of the team ….😂😂😂 My igbo broda…” FOR YOUR POWDER !!!!!!IS ORIGINAL” — alubarika media🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@alubarikaMedia) June 22, 2019

We have 9 fucking attackers in the team we certainly don’t need iheanacho. Please get a midfielder or defender https://t.co/u3c1dLRKBD — Ziaulhaq (@Ziyos_sw) June 22, 2019

Make dem close that door I never forgive Iheanacho for the glaring miss against Man City. E don scam us reach last level. https://t.co/EoZsWp19Il — Abayomi O. Olusea (@yum_ski) June 22, 2019

