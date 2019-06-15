What Sanwo-Olu told Ambode on his birthday today

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has sent kind words to his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode on the occasion of his birthday.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the immediate past governor of Lagos state served the State in many capacities.

Sanwo-Olu “on behalf of our people”, sent their appreciation for his services over the years, as he sent him best wishes.

He said: Earlier today, I wished my brother Governor Akinwunmi Ambode a happy birthday.

Over the years, you have served our State in many capacities. On behalf of our people, I convey appreciation for your service.

Please accept my best wishes on this important milestone in your life.