What Sanwo-Olu told Ambode on his birthday today

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has sent kind words to his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode on the occasion of his birthday.
According to Sanwo-Olu, the immediate past governor of Lagos state served the State in many capacities.
Sanwo-Olu “on behalf of our people”, sent their appreciation for his services over the years, as he sent him best wishes.
He said: Earlier today, I wished my brother Governor Akinwunmi Ambode a happy birthday.
Over the years, you have served our State in many capacities. On behalf of our people, I convey appreciation for your service.
Please accept my best wishes on this important milestone in your life.