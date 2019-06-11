What Saraki said after Lawan, Omo-Agege, Gbajabiamila and Wase emerge as 9th Assembly leaders

Senate president Bukola Saraki of the 8th Senate has congratulated newly elected principal officers of the 9th Assembly.

Saraki urged the new principal officers to always put the Nigerian people first in all that they do and protect the integrity of the legislative institution.

He wished them well for the next four years as they lead the nation.

He said: Congratulations to Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; and Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase as they begin their journey as presiding officers of the 9th National Assembly.

As you set forth on your legislative endeavours in the next four years, I ask that you always put the Nigerian people first in all that you do and protect the integrity of the legislative institution.

I wish you all, Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members, utmost success as you work to serve our nation and its great people.