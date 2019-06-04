“What Was Their Offence???” – Ex-Presidential Aide Queries Buhari For “Insulting” Abuja Residents

by Eyitemi

"What Was Their Offence" - Ex-Presidential Aide Queries Buhari For "Insulting" Abuja Residents

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has lampooned president Muhammadu Buhari for describing Abuja resident as “necessary evil” for not voting him during the presidential election.

The presidential aide who spoke via his Twitter handle likened Buhari to Arya Stank before going on to add that the only thing the residents of Abuja did wrong is not to vote Buhari during the last election.

What he wrote:

What’s the difference between @MBuhari and #GoT’s #AryaStark, who spent her days and nights memorizing the names of enemies she wanted to kill? At least Arya’s enemies did something EVIL to her. The only thing Buhari’s enemies did is to vote for PDP #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosDarts
Tags from the story
abuja, buhari, Reno omkri

You may also like

APC Campaign Rally: We Never Intended To Disrepect Obi Of Onitsha – Ngige

Gov. Ambode Celebrates 53rd Birthday With Special Luncheon

Photos: 161 Nigerians Deported From Libya Arrive Lagos Airport

Buhari Appoints New NCC Chair, Tinubu’s Spokesman Executive Commissioner

Monarchs condemn shooting of church worshipers

Nigeria Might Plung Into Crisis If Jonathan Loses Re-election – Fayose

Police recovers houseboy body in a well

It is illegal for ladies to walk around with Pepper Spray – Nigerian Police

Court Convicts 11 Prostitutes In Niger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *