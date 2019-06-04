“What Was Their Offence???” – Ex-Presidential Aide Queries Buhari For “Insulting” Abuja Residents

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has lampooned president Muhammadu Buhari for describing Abuja resident as “necessary evil” for not voting him during the presidential election.

The presidential aide who spoke via his Twitter handle likened Buhari to Arya Stank before going on to add that the only thing the residents of Abuja did wrong is not to vote Buhari during the last election.

What he wrote:

What’s the difference between @MBuhari and #GoT’s #AryaStark, who spent her days and nights memorizing the names of enemies she wanted to kill? At least Arya’s enemies did something EVIL to her. The only thing Buhari’s enemies did is to vote for PDP #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosDarts