“What Will Mr Otedola Do Next?” – DJ Cuppy Reacts As Father Sells Forte Oil

The Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has congratulated her father in a new Tweet on the sale of Forte Oil but asks a critical question on what next.

A few days ago, oil magnate Femi Otedola announced that he has sold his shares in Forte Oil and he will be concentrating on his power generating company.

Also Read: ‘Every Problem Has An Expiry Date’ – Former Beauty Queen, Ibidunni Ighoadalo Advise To Youths Is A Must Read

Reacting to the news, DJ Cuppy, who is the first daughter of the oil magnate, congratulated him. She however poised a question to him. See her question below: