“What Will Mr Otedola Do Next?” – DJ Cuppy Reacts As Father Sells Forte Oil

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has congratulated her father in a new Tweet on the sale of Forte Oil but asks a critical question on what next.

A few days ago, oil magnate Femi Otedola announced that he has sold his shares in Forte Oil and he will be concentrating on his power generating company.

Reacting to the news, DJ Cuppy, who is the first daughter of the oil magnate, congratulated him. She however poised a question to him. See her question below:

DJ Cuppy
