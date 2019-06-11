‘What works for you can never work for me’ – Blossom Chukwujekwu’s wife blasts disrespectful troll

by Temitope Alabi

'What works for you can never work for me' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's wife blasts disrespectful troll

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s wife Maureen has put a troll in her place after the latter took to her comment section to slam her over a photo posted on her page.

Maureen had shared a photo of herself posing with a man, not her husband.

Reacting to the picture, the troll stated posing with her a man that isn’t her husband is wrong.

The troll wrote:

Personally, I think it’s not everything you should post on social media as a married woman o matter the kind of trust ur hubby has for u. As long as he’s not ur husband’s blood brother or biological brother, my dear it’s not right… Let’s tell ourselves the truth.. one love

In response, Maureen slammed the troll saying;

Personally abi??? Hun you are in no position to tell me what is right or wrong. Hell you don’t even know what’s right or wrong. Pls hun next time don’t bother going personal on me cos what works for you can never and will never work for me.
Tags from the story
Blossom Chukwujekwu, Maureen

You may also like

Nigerian Female Celebrities And Their Expensive Engagement Rings | Photos

“I Will Never Quit Acting For Politics” – Yul Edochie

Guess The Celeb In This Major Throwback Photo

#BBNaija 2018: See what housemates told Adesua Etomi-Wellington on her visit

Public R&B Singer Sent To Prison

Sorry Fans!!! No Big Brother Africa (BBA 2015) This Year!!!

HushTrouble!! See What Ray Hushpuppi Said About Kcee Again.

Genevieve Nnaji Prepares To Star Alongside Top British Actors In New Drama

Why Jennifer Hudson Went From A Ten Year Engagement To Securing A Protection Order Against Her Fiance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *