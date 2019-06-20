WhatsApp threatens to sue anyone who sends broadcast messages via its platform

Starting from December 7th, 2019, Whatsapp says it will take legal action against users who send bulk and “non-personal” messages via its platform.

WhatsApp said this via an update to the Facebook-owned company’s FAQ section of its website.

The messaging app said: “This serves as notice that we will take legal action against companies for which we only have off-platform evidence of abuse if that abuse continues beyond December 7, 2019, or if those companies are linked to on-platform evidence of abuse before that date.”

“WhatsApp was built for private messages: to help people chat with their loved ones, conduct business, or talk confidentially with a doctor. Instead of encouraging users to build an audience and share widely, WhatsApp is designed to help people share with others they know or get helpful information from a business,” it said.

This is to help the company combat spam messages.