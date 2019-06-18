When I see youths insulting Buhari on social media, my heart aches – Popular pastor

Popular cleric Apostle Johnson Suleiman on Tuesday said his heart aches whenever he sees young people insulting elders on social media.

Apostle Suleiman, who is the general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries said although he has had some opposing views against with President Muhammadu Buhari on the incessant killings and hardship that Nigerians are suffering under his administration but he has never insulted the president.

The cleric said the president is old enough to be his father and as such, whenever he sees young people insulting elders on social media.

The Omega Fire Ministries president, therefore, advised people who have no home training not to publicise it.

He said: I have voiced my opinions against the incessant killings and hardship in government but I have never insulted Buhari – he is old enough to be my father..when I see youths insulting elders on social media, my heart aches. if you have no home training, privatise it.