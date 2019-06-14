Who do you think will be the African Football King this July? Simply Guess and Spark up the opportunity of watching them lift the trophy!

… A n all expense paid TRIP and $10,000 are up for you to grab.

For many, Egypt has become the most attractive location on the planet with the fast-approaching tournament set to take place sometime in June. However, TECNO fans, loyal customers and football lovers who can’t attend this year’s event are in for a big treat!

With a grand prize of 10,000 dollars and an all-expense paid trip to Egypt which includes flight tickets, accommodation as well as tickets to the final game of the tournament, fans would have their dreams become a reality by participating in the TECNO guess the African football king campaign. The mobile giant is set to create an unforgettable moment for new and existing customers nationwide starting from the 10th June to 1st July 2019.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

To be a part of this, all you have to do is:

Purchase the latest SPARK 3 Series or PHANTOM 9, then log onto TECNO Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/tecnomobile . 1.

2. Find the campaign post on the Facebook page, enter your prediction for the football Champions, 2nd & 3rd place countries to qualify. The winners who correctly guessed top 3 countries in the correct order will share the grand prize of 10,000 USD.

3. P ost a screenshot of your prediction on Facebook, @TECNOMOBILE. The top 6 posts with the most “likes” will stand a chance to go and watch the final game. Come and join!

4. To participate, you must enter your SPARK 3 Series / PHANTOM 9 IMEI number on the TECNO Facebook page: To get your IMEI number, you must:

1) Open the dialling page

2) Dial *#06#,

3) Obtain your IMEI number.

5. Please refer to TECNO Facebook or consult your retailers for more details .

PRIZES TO BE WON:

The campaign begins from June 10th – July 1st 2019. So on July 2nd, 2019, TECNO will announce 6 lucky fans who will be making an all-expense-paid trip to Egypt as a live spectator during the final game of the tournament. The fun doesn’t end here, as final winners of the Guess the African football king Campaign will be announced from 20th July – 31st July on TECNO’s Facebook page. These winners would be sharing a whopping sum of 10,000 dollars.

Please be aware that:

1. Terms and conditions apply.

2. One TECNO SPARK 3 device can not be registered twice.

3. If the lucky fans cannot make the trip to Egypt due to personal reasons( e.g. visa is denied), he/she will automatically give up the opportunity.

To stay updated on the excitement, join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram (@tecnomobileng) or visit www.tecno-mobile.com.