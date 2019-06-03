Who Is Your Best Actor Between Ibrahim Chatta, Femi Adebayo, And Odunlade Adekola – See Who Nigerians Pick

by Eyitemi

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to start a comparison between Yoruba movie actors, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, and Femi Adebayo as regards who their favorite is.

While a lot of people that participated in the exercise said Ibrahim should not be categorized in the same league with the duo, others were left undecided as regards who the best between Femi Adebayo and Odunlade is.

Eventually, a larger percentage went for Odunlade Adekola by saying there is basically no role he can not interpret proficiently.

What Nigerians are saying:

