Who Is Your Best Actor Between Ibrahim Chatta, Femi Adebayo, And Odunlade Adekola – See Who Nigerians Pick

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to start a comparison between Yoruba movie actors, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, and Femi Adebayo as regards who their favorite is.

While a lot of people that participated in the exercise said Ibrahim should not be categorized in the same league with the duo, others were left undecided as regards who the best between Femi Adebayo and Odunlade is.

Eventually, a larger percentage went for Odunlade Adekola by saying there is basically no role he can not interpret proficiently.

What Nigerians are saying:

Ibrahim Chatta and Femi Adebayo are ahead of Odunlade, they act better and doesn’t over act. Ask any actor in the field, they will tell you. — ZILLION (@Goldstone27) June 3, 2019

Femi Adebayo is better than Odunlade Adekola and Ibrahim chatta combined. Argue with your data — Ӄing ℜ (@AbiodunFord) June 3, 2019

Chatta is deep in his specialty..just not as versatile as odunlade, only femi adebayo comes close — Dat Engine Boi (@_xhaka_25) June 3, 2019

For me Odun does it better.

I would even still pick Femi Adebayo ahead of Chatta. Chatta is good, but not as Odun. https://t.co/DAlI9UvSMJ — OurFavOnlineDoctor (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 3, 2019

