‘Who the f**k are these Oyinbvo albinos’ – Harrysong blows hot over American journalists saying Drake gave Wizkid fame in the US

Singer Harrysong is not here for anyone who wants to disrespect Wizkid.

Recall a few days ago. a few American music heads sat down during an interview where they stated that Wizkid would have remained unknown if not for Drake.

The video which has gone viral caught the attention of singer Harrysong who has now taken to his IG page to share his thoughts on the video.

Sharing the video, he wrote;

first of all….. i dont know who the fuck this oyinbo albaino is, saying there’s no star of afro beats; your fathers and your presidents know the great fela Anikulakpo kuti , and still respect him till date, wizkid, Davido ,burna boy, 2face idibia,and many more Don’t need Sean Paul or drake to be known as star as they are…. you Americans should respect our sound and culture(AFRICA), 💪 I CAN’T STAND DISRESPECT. I SUPPORT PEOPLE; NOT PARTY #africa #respect#afrobeatz #culture #kingmaker#HarrysongInspireMonday …pls let’s fish out this guy’s social media handle and correct his upbringing👊 https://www.instagram.com/p/BzF_7cmlEq5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link