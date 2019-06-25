”Why Broke Guys Are Better At S*x Than Rich Guys” – Lady Narrates Experience

by Eyitemi

''Why Broke Guys Are Better At S*x Than Rich Guys'' - Lady Narrates Experience

Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a lady who came out to confess that broke guys fuck better than the rich ones.

According to the story he shared via his Instagram page, the lady said poor dudes would want to prove a point to the lady since they do not have any money to offer and would, as a result, use all their strengths to carry out the work done.

The lady concluded by saying the rich ones would fuck as if they are doing the lady favour just because they have some change to throw around. Do you agree with her???

Read the story below:
