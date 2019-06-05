Why Buhari Needs To Appoint  Me As Petroleum Minister – Sat Guru Maharaji

Controversial Christian cleric, Sat Guru Maharaji, has come out to talk about the economic situation of Nigeria and also advises president Muhammadu Buhari to appoint him as the petroleum minister.

He disclosed that this is necessary because other religious leaders and groups have failed in their roles.

Maharaji who made this disclosure during an event at his base along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

His full address:

The federal government needs to increase the wages and improve on the welfare of judges in the country to stop the temptation of receiving bribes directly or through agents.

Also, he advised the Federal government to create both Local government and state police in order to curb criminal activities in the country.