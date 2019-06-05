Why Funke Akindele Would Never Kiss or Call Bobrisky Her Best Friend – Actor Reveals

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduageu, has said you would never find actress, Funke Akindele, kissing or calling Bobrisky his best friend because she is a real born again and not a spiritual hypocrite.
He made this known in an Instagram post today, June 5th.
What he posted:
@funkejenifaakindele Will never KISS or call @bobrisky222 her ” best friend ” because she is a GENUINE born again Christian, and not a spiritual HYPOCRITE… 🤣🤣Have you ever seen a #great LEGEND like @funkejenifaakindele “kissing or supporting” @bobrisky222 lifestyle?👗No, because the reason for that is in 2 Corinthians 6:14 ” Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness?” ✏️Please some popular actresses should stop disgracing #christianity, or turning the holy bible upside down, 🙏🏻if in Deuteronomy 22:5, ✏️God clearly says someones #lifestyle is an ABOMINATION, any “radical for Jesus” #actress who still associate with such should go and check her Christianity in the nearest #COSMETIC viewing center,🤣because Deuteronomy 27:10 says ” You shall, therefore, obey the LORD your God, and do His commandments and His statutes which I command you today”, ✏️@funkejenifaakindele is not #PERFECT, but she has the fear of God in #her, and as a #good role model to our kids, she will never support any lifestyle God label an abomination.🍎 #repost #Bobrisky #YorubaMovie #JenifaDiary #beautiful #Nollywood #Ibadan #FollowMe #instapic #BBnaija #Like4Likes #follow #Nigeria #share #love #fashion #instagood