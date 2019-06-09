''Why I Am Supporting Lawan For Senate Presidency'' -Ifeanyi Uba

The newly elected member for Anambra South senatorial district, Ifeanyi Uba, has shared that he is supporting the candidacy of Ahmed Lawan for senate President because he is the only elected member of his Political Party, Young Progressive Party (YPP), and as such needs to form an alliance in the senate.

He made this known while fielding questions journalists shortly after his party’s stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja.

His words:

”From day one, I have always had my position.

”I have consulted with my party, we looked at his pedigree.

”He was the Senate leader in the 8th Senate and politics is about risk.

”We looked at his resume and we found out that he is the right person to support.

”Even if he never makes it, let us assume but that we don’t pray for, I will still work with him.

”I am the only YPP senator-elect. So I need to form an alliance in the Senate and that is what politics is all about,”