Why I ran for president – Moghalu gives the most brilliant reason

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party(YPP), Kingsley Moghalu says he ran for president in 2019 so he could bring on board thousands of highly talented compatriots of all backgrounds to transform Nigeria.

The presidential candidate in a tweet on Monday said that Nigeria can only be transformed with knowledge and skill, combined with vision and strategy.

He made reference to Indonesia’s Suharto, who did it years ago with the “Berkeley Mafia”.

He tweeted: I ran to be President of Nigeria to bring on board thousands of highly talented compatriots of all backgrounds to transform Nigeria. Knowledge and skill, with vision and strategy, will transform our country! Indonesia’s Suharto did it years ago with the “Berkeley Mafia”.

Suharto was an Indonesian military leader and politician who served as the second President of Indonesia, holding the office for 31 years, from the ousting of Sukarno in 1967 until his resignation in 1998, according to Wikipedia.