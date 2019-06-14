''Why I Want To Be Addressed As The First Lady From Now'' - Aisha Buhari

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, has declared that she would like to be addressed as the first lady from now henceforth because she was the one that told her husband in the first case that she would love the address of the wife of the president in the first case.

She made this known during an event held at the banquet hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, which had the wives of the 36 governors of Nigeria in attendance.

In her own words:

“When my husband was elected newly I personally chose to be called the wife of the President.

“But, I realized that it causes confusion from the state as to whether the wives of state governors are to be addressed as the first ladies or wives of the governors.

“So, forgive me for confusing you from the beginning, but now I chose to be called the first lady,”