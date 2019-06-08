Why Melaye might end up becoming the next Governor of Kogi – Fani Kayode reveals

by Verity

Why Melaye might end up becoming the next Governor of Kogi - Fani Kayode reveals

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the lawmaker representing Kogi West at the Senate, Dino Melaye might end up becoming the next governor of Kogi state.

Melaye had stunned many Nigerians after he officially declared his intention to run for the office of governor in the November governorship election coming up in the state.

The ex minister while reacting to a video of the senator singing a gospel hymn at the floor of the Red Chamber in the valedictory session of 8th senate said those who “praise the lors before men” will be honoured by God before the world.

He said via Twitter on Saturday that the lawmaker might just become the next governor of the state, if he continues in that manner.

When you praise the Lord before men, He honors you before the world. When u call His name, even in the presence of heathans and unbelievers, He blesses u and gives u the fat of the land. If my aburo @dino_melaye goes on this way he may end up being the next Governor of Kogi state.

See post
Tags from the story
Fani Kayode, kogi state, melaye

You may also like

Man Drinks Insecticide As MMM Freezes Account Two Weeks To Wedding

EFCC Did Not Arrest Dokpesi, He Turned Himself In – Dokpesi’s Lawyer

Air Force personnel killed by jealous lover buried in Lagos

Chris Okotie attacks TB Joshua over Israel relocation, says “Joshua is an impostor,” (Photos)

Here’s Why The NCC Increased Data Prices

Nigeria Customs Service, Lagos generated N130 billion in six months

Man Cancels Wedding After Fiancee Pours Hot Oil On His Cousin

Police arrests three who attack FRSC officers

Biafra Secret Service: Nnamdi Kanu Explains Why it Was Set up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *