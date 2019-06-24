”Why You Must Never Cook Or Clean In Your Boyfriend’s House” – Nigerian Mum Warns

by Eyitemi

A Twitter user @yommmms has shared that her mum usually warns her not to cook or clean her boyfriend’s house whenever she is going to see him.

According to the lady, she said her mum’s reason is that if the guy is serious, he would make sure she gets into a clean house with something to eat. Do you agree with this???

Her words:

Every time I’m going over to see a boy, my mother warns me not to cook or clean in his house. ‘If he’s a serious person, he will make sure you’re coming into a clean house and there’s something for you to eat.’

