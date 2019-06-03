Why you must never use “Kayan Mata’ s3x enhancers – Clerics

A number of clerics on Sunday warned people to stay away from using a trending sex enhancer, “Kayan Mata” because of its spiritual implications.

These clerics while speaking with the News agency said although this particular s3x enhancer may seem to work for the short-term need, it does have long term repercussion.

Reverend Joshua Aribisala of the Tabernacle of Glory Church, on his part, said he had to look into the product after his members kept bringing it to his notice.

He said: “I have heard so much about this Kayan Mata, so many married women in my church have come to ask me if using it tampers with their faith.

“Due to these many questions, I decided to look into the whole Kayan Mata thing and I discovered that some of these sellers invoke demons to make their products effective.

“An example is one blue eye bead that they claim gives protection, the blue eye bead is an amulet that was forged by calling on spirits to grant the user protection.

“However, the devil does not give without taking, the originator of this amulet had to give a sacrifice to the spirits she invoked.

“These things definitely have spiritual implications that may not manifest until much later in the user’s life.”

Aribisala went further to narrate the experience of one of his church members who was given a waist bead by her friend as a gift before her wedding.

He said: “She found out that for the period she kept the waist bead on, she enjoyed good sexual relationship with her husband but the moment she decided to do away with it, her husband suddenly no longer found her attractive and refused to sleep with her.

“Now, she had no idea the waist bead was the cause of her problem until her friend confessed that she had bought the waist bead from one of these Kayan Mata vendors on social media.

“She claimed the waist bead possessed some hypnotic qualities and that the woman should have allowed it to break on its own instead of destroying it herself, so you can imagine the mess she is in, ”

A traditionalist, High Chief Kukoyi Ijakande, on his part said, using such products even though they are herbal have various spiritual implications.

He said: “I am a High priest of Ifa and Orunmila teaches us that whatever you get forcefully will not last, a lot of these Kayan Mata products, though are made with herbs, are concocted calling on spirits that could be dangerous.

“When you use products that are said to bond you to your husband forever, don’t you know that the bonding goes beyond the physical realms?

“Some women have altered their husband’s destinies through the use of these products, they call on spirits to keep their husbands tied to them and in return, the spirits begin dining on the husband’s ethereal form.

“Or when a woman uses a kajal guaranteed to get her anything she wants, the day she gets tired of the man, he might run mad, every spiritual action has a reaction,” he said.