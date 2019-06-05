‘Wizkid and Larry Gaga’s song turn me on’ – Mercy Aigbe

by Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has just revealed that she longs to meet Wizkid and Larry Gaga, as their song turns her on.

The actress made this known via a video shared on her IG page saying she really love the song both acts worked on adding that someone introduce her to them already.

The mum of two wrote;

This song turns me on so bad!!!😁 Somebody get me @larrygaaga or @wizkidayo or better still the two both of them. I said what I said, someone get me these guys @larrygaaga and @wizkidayo

Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us;

 

