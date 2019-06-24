Wizkid, Davido Congratulates Burna Boy On BET Award

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian musicians, Davido and Wizkid have congratulated the latest winner of the BET best international act award, Burna Boy.

Burna Boy emerged victorious on Sunday night, joining a long list of Nigerians to have won the award in recent times.

Wizkid posted a picture of Burna Boy on his Instagram story congratulating him on his victory. While Davido celebrated the “Dangote” crooner by declaring that he deserved it.

Burna Boy joins, Wizkid, Davido, 2face, DBanj, Tiwa Savage as winners of BET award in Nigeria.

See their post below:

Wizkid

