‘Wole Soyinka Didn’t Respect Elders In His Own Days’ – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, son of late Afrobeats founder, Fela Kuti has reacted to the viral ‘plane seat’ conversation after a Nigerian man ordered Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka out of his seat on board a flight over the weekend.

Seun Kuti expressed that Wole Soyinka was not bothered about the whole situation because he didn’t respect elders during his youthful days.

Taking to his Instagram to react, the singer wrote:

“That being said, the Nigerian professional class is callous and exemplified by this whole WS issue. The only culture they know is Agbada and how to respect elders. Just aesthetics nothing concrete. This ‘respecting elders’ is just an excuse not to stand up to elders!! To go around sucking up and kisses donkeys!( u know the right word). Ask them other than their agbada and ‘respecting elders’ what other african culture do they practice or hold higher than European and Arabic ideals. Ask them, the answer is Zero, Zilch, Nada. Respecting the elders the Nigerian professional class’ shelter as they continue to collude and connive to destroy us! Wole Soyinka doesn’t mind, he never ‘respected elders’ in his own days.”