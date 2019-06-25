Wole Soyinka, Mo Abudu finally react to the ‘plane seat’ saga

by Temitope Alabi

Professor Wole Soyinka and media mogul Mo Abudu have both finally reacted to the encounter between the Nobel laureate and a plane passenger.

Recall news surfaced that a Nigerian man had ‘ordered’ Wole Soyinka, out of his seat on board a flight over the weekend causing Mo Abudu’s to react, a reaction that caused many to slam her online.

Reacting to all the heat online, Mo wrote; ‘good morning beautiful people. Its 6.30 am here in Los Angeles. Quite a bit has been said about me making certain comments about the young man that refused to give up his seat for Professor Wole Soyinka’.

‘I will not comment further on this, however as you all know I LOVE and RESPECT Professor Wole Soyinka dearly. Based on this incident, I did receive an email from Professor Wole Soyinka this morning’.

Professor Wole Soyinka’s has also reacted writing;

Hallo Mo,
Someone sent me Patrick Tonye’s comment on the plane incident, and I saw your brief comment. It was a very minor thing and I’d forgotten all about it. However, after reading the boy’s response, I became curious.

First, I never exchanged a word with him throughout beyond inviting him to take his allotted seat. Never spoke a word to him after that. Certainly never exchanged contact. So of course, I wonder if it’s the very individual  who’s posted this or a total fake.

The phenomenon of stolen identities takes very strange dimensions and has become a source of worry. I wonder if this is one such. Any way of your finding out. I don’t operate in the social media as you probably recall.
WS
