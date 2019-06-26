Woman kidnaps self to help her husband raise fund

Yemi Samuel has how explained that she arranged her own kidnap in order to raise money from family members to assist her husband.

The woman told the police on Wednesday that life has been very difficult, especially since her husband, a pensioner with the Kogi state government and has not received his pensions for many years now.

Yemisi, who was paraded the Kwara state police command said her financial bouyant family members have turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to their situation, hence she came up the plan to kidnap herself and raise money for her husband.

“I did it to help my husband raise money to start a business since the Kogi state government has refused to pay them and the family members are not helping either. I know the family members have money and they will raise the money if they tell them that I have been kidnapped,” she said.

Yemisi revealed how she had gone to hide in Ilorin, thinking that no one will recognise her — since she lives in Kogi with her family — But was found out and arrested.

“I demanded one million naira ransom (N1,000,000) but unfortunately I was arrested. I know I am guilty but I saw it as the only way to get money since I couldn’t secure a job as a graduate of mathematics from UNIAB,” she added.

Speaking, the state commissioner of police, CP Kayode Egbetokun while parading the suspect alongside others, said she had executed her own kidnapped but was arrested at the Kulende, Sango area of Ilorin after she demanded for N5,000,000.

“She reduced the money to N1,000,000, effort was intensified and N500,000 was arranged by her husband, as well as family and well-wishers. She directed them to take the money to Iluke town but she was arrested before the transaction could be effected. She would be arraigned in court soon,” the CP said.