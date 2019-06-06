Women who beg for sex are sick – Relationship counselor

According to the man who is a Professional Counselor, Motivator, and Speaker, known as Frank Edem Adofoli, women who beg for sex are like sick dogs.

He made this known via an article which read in part;

A woman who chases or begs the husband for sex is a sick woman. She can be likened to a sick dog whose food has been reduced to bone instead of meat. Some men are so clueless and they end up raping their wives and assume sex is what the woman want. Stop the rape and bad sex in Marriage. Women want affection and not sex

Don’t just force her to have sex, stop paying deaf ears to “I am not in the mood”, “its painful and not enjoyable”. Stop making excuses for her. Stop forcing women to fake orgasm and pretend they are enjoying sex with you when you fail to make her feel affection.

Lack of affection will cause a woman to cheat on her man and not frequently have sex. Dogs will leave the house where bone is served, to the house where meat is assured. If she is cheating on you despite you adjudging yourself as a superman in bed, check your affection level.

When you fail to listen to her, when you fail to make time and talk to her, when you take her for granted and refuse to spoil her, take her out for shopping, for walks, help her in the house or give her attention, don’t be surprised when you see her in bed with the colleague at work.