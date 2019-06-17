Wow!!! See How Simi Replied A Lady Who Advised Women To Give Good Food And S*x To Husbands Caught Cheating

A Ghanaian lady has advised ladies to be submissive to their husbands no matter what he might do. According to the lady who spoke during a live radio show, she said even if the wives catch him right in the act, she should still respect him.

However, she seems to strike a wrong cord in Nigerian singer, Simi, when she said it is the duty of a good wife to give the husband good food and make love to him when she catches him cheating with another girl.

Consequently, Simi while reacting has described the lady as an Idiot and also the people in the studio who couldn’t caution her statement.

What Simi said: