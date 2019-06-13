Wow!!! See The Cost Of Aisha Buhari’s Democracy Day Attire

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has always shown that she has an eye for a simple yet classy outfit when it comes to fashion.

According to unconfirmed reports, the cloth she reportedly wore to the inauguration of her husband’s second term reportedly cost a whopping $4,290 which is about N1,565,850 when converted to Nigeria’s local currency.

According to Dabo FM, the dress is said to be s a maple leaf embroidered silk-crepe cape back caftan dress by Oscar De La Renta is sold in an online store and a few wholesale clothing shops.

See More image of the cloth below:
