‘Yahaya Bello Is Disrespectful And Rude’ – Dino Melaye Fires

Senator Dino Melaye has fired a new shot at the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello over his attitude towards the traditional ruler in the state.

A picture of Governor Yahaya Bello hugging the paramount ruler, Ohinoyi of Ebiraland on Tuesday, surfaced online.

Reacting to the post, Senator Dino Melaye, who has declared his intention to run against Yahaya Bello in November pointed out that the governor is disrespectful and rude for hugging the traditional ruler.

See his post below:

Very disrespectful and rude Governor Yahaya Bello hugging his paramount traditional ruler Alh Ado Ibrahim who is over 90years.