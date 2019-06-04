‘Yahaya Bello Is Disrespectful And Rude’ – Dino Melaye Fires

by Olayemi Oladotun

Senator Dino Melaye has fired a new shot at the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello over his attitude towards the traditional ruler in the state.

A picture of Governor Yahaya Bello hugging the paramount ruler, Ohinoyi of Ebiraland on Tuesday, surfaced online.

Reacting to the post, Senator Dino Melaye, who has declared his intention to run against Yahaya Bello in November pointed out that the governor is disrespectful and rude for hugging the traditional ruler.

Also Read: Buhari calls Abuja residents “necessary evil” for not voting him

See his post below:

Very disrespectful and rude Governor Yahaya Bello hugging his paramount traditional ruler Alh Ado Ibrahim who is over 90years.

Dino Melaye
Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, Yahaya Bello

You may also like

5 days After They Made A Calabar Carnival Video, Shan George’s Sister Dies In Car Accident

Watch Alex Ekubo Put His Extraordinary Twerking Skills On Display

Man loses ear at a birthday party

Panic hits Nigeria Airline as Med-View develops faults mid-air

Dencia Also Attends Grammy Awards

Four Yoruba Actresses Who Are Experts In Skin Toning And Brightening Business

‘Why We Can’t Stop Being S3xual In Entertainment’ – Tiwa Savage

What This Boy Wore To Bovi’s Man On Fire Has Got People Talking (Photos)

Alleged photos of iconic actor, Jet Li looking unrecognizable over battle with ‘hyperthyroidism and spinal problems’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *