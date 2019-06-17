“Yahoo Boys Owe Me Money For Going To Prison On Their Behalf” – Nigeria Rapper, Naira Marley Reveals In New Video

Nigeria rapper, Afeez Fashola popularly called Naira Marley has gone to his Instastory to talk about Yahoo boys saying “they owe him”.

The embattled rapper in an Instagram live video explained that he is not a yahoo boy and that yahoo boys owe him for going to prison on their behalf.

Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile and three others were arrested on May 10th, 2019 by EFCC operative and arraigned to court on the suspicion of internet fraud.

He was released June 14th, 2019 on bail after his bail conditions were verified by the court.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: