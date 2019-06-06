Yinka Ayefele Debunks Rumours Of His Wife Giving Birth To Triplets

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian musician, Yinka Ayefele has come out to debunk the rumors going around on social media that his wife has given birth to a set of triplets on Thursday morning.

According to reports that broke out on Thursday morning, Yinka Ayefele and his wife were reported to have welcomed three babies into the world earlier today.

According to the reports, the gospel artiste wife put to bed at the United State of America.

However,the musician has come out to debunk the news via his Facebook account.

See his post below;

