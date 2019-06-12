Yoruba, Hausa Youths Lock horns In Osun State

An Attack by the youths in Sabo Market in Ifewara has caused a stir up between the Hausa leaving there and the Yoruba indigenes

READ MORE:UPDATE: JAMB Releases 2019 Cut Off Mark

The cause of the violence was reported to have started when a man identified as Demola was earlier attacked by some Hause youths at a mining site around Oguro, a village in Ifewara.

The victim claimed the Hausa youths attacked him and collected an undisclosed amount from him.

The aggrieved victim later mobilized other youths to launch an attack on the area where the Hausa trades lives

A source gathered that no life was lost as an eyewitness said one house was set on fire which escalated and affected others houses because a gas retail shop was close to the house that was set ablaze

The spokesperson for the police in Osun state, Folasade Odoro, said the situation in the town was under control.

“We have deployed our men in the town. The situation is under control. No casualty please,” Odoro said.