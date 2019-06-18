‘You and your parents will be arrested’ – Ganduje warns kids who are out of school in Kano

Kano state Governor Umar Ganduje has made it known that parents who refuse to send their children to school will be arrested and persecuted.

Ganduje made this known during an interactive session with UNICEF Youth Advocacy in Government House.

In his words;

“Children begging on the street instead of going to school will be arrested and their parents arrested and charge to court for prosecution because begging is not our religion. Begging is not Islam. Those children who are begging will be arrested and their parents will be taken to court for allowing their children to be begging instead of attending school.”

The governor went on to stated that his administration has seen to 30, 000 primary and secondary school teachers get qualified certificates, adding that “and we are ensuring that they go back to school for their qualified certificate.”

He added, “We hope you as development partners when we are being accused by mischievous people; we want you to come forward and defend us. Anything we do for the development of education, if we receive undue criticism, I urge you to demonstrate and we will give you protection. That is the only way we can get a change. Otherwise, all that we are doing will remain theoretical.” “I wish what is happening now happened 20 years ago. It would have been a different story by now. Kano state is the most populous state in the federation. We want our population to be a quality population. There are some countries in the world that don’t have a drop of oil, but yet their economy is strong. The main reason is education, even development, and technology. “So, we being the most populous state in the world, we want our population to be an asset. As China has conquered the world as a result of the population that is how Kano will conquer Nigeria as a result of population.”